    ODI World Cup 2023: Unstoppable Proteas look to topple another opponent, Bangladesh wary of threat

    The Proteas are looking in red hot form especially when it comes to their batting. They are just too good with the form they are having right now. Bangladesh will find it hard to cope with the South Africans.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    The Proteas are looking unstoppable at the moment with the carnage they are exerting against their opponent. Their previous ODI World Cup 2023 game against England at the Wankhede Stadium was another testimony to the form.

    However, the Proteas also struggled when it was least expected from them. They went on to lose against the Netherlands which will remain fresh in the minds of every South African player. A similar possibility cannot be ruled out from the likes of the Proteas against Bangladesh. 

    Since the Shakib Al Hasan injury, Bangladesh have lost the leadership role which has left a hole in their performance. Bangladesh at no point has looked sharp enough and there is a visible evidence that they will not be able to do anything against South Africa as well.

    South Africa has had three losses against Bangladesh in the last four years. Their batting has looked very good in this tournament. Quinton de Kock has been one of the leading run scorers in this World Cup. Quinton de Kock and many other South African batters will try to make the most out of the poor bowling lineup of Bangladesh.

    The match will be played on the bouncy track of the Wankhede Stadium and will offer help for bowlers. However, batters will have more say on this track as proven in the last game between England and South Africa. 

    Predicted XI

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

    Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

