    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play to stay alive in the tournament, Bangladesh likely to play fearless cricket

    The Sri Lankan cricket team will be at their lowest point in terms of confidence thanks to the catastrophic loss against India. While Bangladesh does at have much of a stake in this ODI World Cup 2023 match.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Sri Lanka has little chance of making it into the semi-final stages of the ODI World Cup 2023 as they are just one step away from elimination. Sri Lanka will want to hold to the belief of staying alive in the tournament against Bangladesh who are the first side to get out of the World Cup.

    The Bangla Tigers have been underwhelming throughout the tournament. They played poor cricket and registered only one win in the World Cup so far. It has been a dreadful tournament for most of their batters except Liton Das. Even their bowling has looked pale which has been the concerning point.

    Even Sri Lanka is coming into this ODI World Cup 2023 after a catastrophic loss. Their Asia Cup 2023 final performance continued even in the World Cup. Indian bowlers broke the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting lineup by dismissing them for a mere 55 runs. The confidence will be at its lowest. 

    Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have no fresh injuries for the ODI World Cup match on Monday. However, it is no secret that the Sri Lankan side throughout this World Cup and before that have been marred with multiple injuries to their players.

    Predicted XI

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

    Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ah.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
