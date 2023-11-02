Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen rings warning bells for India ahead of mouth-watering showdown

    South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has rung the warning bells for the Indian cricket team ahead of their clash on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. He believes that the Proteas have enough in their Arsenal to beat the home team.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    South African batter Rassie van der Dussen is reeling with confidence after his recent exploits in the ODI World Cup 2023. The in-form batter has warned India that the Proteas will enter the field on Sunday with a strong mindset and belief of beating India. Rassie van der Dussen is one of the top scorers in this ODI World Cup.

    Rassie van der Dussen played an impressive inning against New Zealand on Wednesday. He went on to score 133 runs from 118 balls. This was also his second hundred of the tournament so far. The South African batters in general have been a force to reckon with due to how quickly they have adapted to the conditions. 

    The current South African side is portraying one of the strongest displays by a South African team in the history of the World Cup. They mercilessly beat New Zealand by 190 runs on Thursday after scoring 357 runs in the first inning. With the current form, it would not be wrong to count South Africa as the favorite to win the title after India this month.

    Rassie van der Dussen spoke about their upcoming challenge which will take place against India on Sunday. The men in blue being the only unbeaten team in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far, the Proteas will love to break the streak of the hosts at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

    Rassie van der Dussen said, "Obviously, playing India in India is a massive event. They've been playing really well. A lot of experience in their team. They've got all bases covered, brilliant bowling attack, and obviously the batting as well. 

    What we've done really well in this campaign is focus on what we want to do and how we want to play it. So it's almost irrelevant who's in front of you. We know if we play the way we want to play and execute how we want to and take the correct options, especially under pressure, then the result is a byproduct."

