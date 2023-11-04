Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash New Zealand, woes for the Kiwis continue in the tournament

    Pakistan has finally won an ODI World Cup 2023 game against a big team. This is their second consecutive win of the tournament. The win will boost the morale of the Pakistan cricket team.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    Pakistan put up a spectacular display with the bat which has seen them win against the New Zealand cricket team. Despite, the rain interruption a result was possible due to the reduction in target and the overs. This win could result in motivating Pakistan for the rest of the tournament.  

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand got off to a good start with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra putting up a 68-run partnership. Devon Conway was out for 35 runs while Rachin Ravindra scored his third century of the tournament.

    Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's 180-run partnership paved the way for New Zealand to score big. Kane Williamson scored 95 runs and missed on a well-deserving century by just 5 runs. Mark Chapman scored 39 off 27 balls while Glenn Phillips scored 41 runs from 25 balls. This led New Zealand to a score of 401 runs with a loss of six wickets.

    Pakistan had a huge total to chase and their opener Abdullah Shafique was out for just 4 runs. However, what came next was nothing short of a storm in the city of Bengaluru. Fakhar Zaman displayed aggressive batting and went on to score 126 runs from 81 balls with a strike rate of 155.56.

    The target was brought down to 180 runs amidst the interruption from rain. Babar Azam scored 66 runs from 63 balls as Pakistan won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by 21 runs through the DLS method.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
