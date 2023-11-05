Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions

    The Indians showed incredible resilience and a tactical approach to nullify the South African spinners with plenty of help available. Keshav Maharaj did extremely well with the ball. But the show-stopper was Virat Kohli.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    The Indian cricket team has done exceptionally well in the first inning to survive in the spin-friendly Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli played a phenomenal inning on his birthday to mark his birthday. Overall, the Indian batting lineup sustained the pressure well against the Proteas. 

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The Indian captain gave a strong start to the Indian team by playing aggressively and taking on Marco Jansen. The South African bowler lost his cool as well looking at the beating at the hands of Rohit Sharma.

    India scored 91 runs in 10 overs to lodge a strong power play. Rohit Sharma was dismissed with 40 runs from 24 balls while Shubman Gill put up 23 runs from 24 balls. The onset of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer brought greater fortunes to the Indian batting lineup. The duo soaked the pressure of the spinners who had help from the surface.

    Shreyas Iyer went on to score 77 runs from 87 balls. The Indians have more reasons to be proud of Virat Kohli as the Indian international scored his 49th century equalling the record of Sachin Tendulkar with the most hundreds in ODI cricket. His 35th birthday has brought incredible fortunes for the Indian international. India posted 326 runs with a loss of five wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs SA: On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar: 4.3 crore fans enjoy King's 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play to stay alive in the tournament, Bangladesh likely to play fearless cricket avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play to stay alive in the tournament, Bangladesh likely to play fearless cricket

    Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH) snt

    Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH)

    Virat Kohli birthday: Tendulkar to Sehwag - wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'King' turns 35 snt

    Virat Kohli birthday: Tendulkar to Sehwag - wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'King' turns 35

    ODI World Cup 2023: India off to a flying start, Proteas work their way through key breakthroughs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India off to a flying start, Proteas work their way through key breakthroughs

    Recent Stories

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024 AJR

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024

    India vs SA: On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar: 4.3 crore fans enjoy King's 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday (WATCH)

    What is Snake venom, the case Elvish Yadav is accused in? RKK

    What is Snake venom, the case Elvish Yadav is accused in?

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives

    football Happy Birthday Andre Schurrle: Top 10 performances by the German osf

    Happy Birthday Andre Schurrle: Top 10 performances by the German

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon