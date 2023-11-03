Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashes rivalry takes shape as long-time foes England and Australia face in Ahmedabad

    Australia and England will continue their fierce rivalry in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both sides have had a contradicting World Cup so far. England could muster their confidence with the Ashes rivalry on the line.

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The Ashes rivalry is known for the fierce test match battles between Australia and England. The animosity between England and Australia will go through a new dimension as both sides face each other in a dazzling clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Saturday. 

    The two sides have had a contrasting tournament in India so far. Australia began the tournament slowly but has been victorious in their last four ODI World Cup 2023 games. Their firm displays have put them into the driving seat of the semi-final race. India has already qualified for the semi-finals and South Africa is just a small step away from doing the same.

    Also Read: Pure madness! Epic scenes as Nepal clinches T20 World Cup 2024 spot with win over UAE (WATCH)

    This leaves just two spots for the other teams as Australia in that aspect is in a comfortable area. Australia is at the third position with 8 points in 6 games while New Zealand is at the fourth position with 8 points in 7 games. England on the other hand, has had a woeful tournament so far.

    They can stop thinking about the semi-final race after gaining just 2 points in 6 games. The Jos Buttler-led side should start worrying about finishing below the top 7 positions in the points table. If England fails to make it into the Top 7 positions then the defending World Champions will miss out on the Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification.

    Australia on Saturday will be without their star duo, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. Glenn Maxwell suffered a concussion after falling on a golf field. Mitchell Marsh has flown out to Perth to be with his family for personal reasons. Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will get the nod. England could give Harry Brook a chance due to the flop batting show of the other batters.

    Predicted XI

    England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. 

    Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
