    ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews fires warning shot at Lankan players, says "Have To Play Our A Game"

    Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has fired a warning shot at his team expecting them to deliver their A game against England. He revealed that to win against the defending champions, Sri Lanka will need to exert their 'A game'. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews fires warning shot, says "Have To Play Our A Game"
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2023, 9:41 PM IST

    Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has made a surprising return to the team through the 15-man World Cup squad. He has been called to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is already exerting his leadership skills.

    In the current Sri Lankan team, Angelo Mathews is the most experienced cricketer. Moreover, the veteran player has also served the leadership role for the highest amount of time after the era of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena. 

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Australia crush the Netherlands, back in the semi finals race

    The transition has not been smooth, especially under the leadership of Angelo Mathews. Hence, he was dropped and was nowhere to be seen in the Sri Lankan cricketing circles. But the last 12 months have seen the re-establishment of Angelo Mathews. He is now in the Sri Lankan team for the ODI World Cup.

    The Sri Lankan all-rounder has fired a warning shot at his team as he expects 'A game' from the side. Sri Lanka has been struggling in the ODI World Cup sitting at the 8th position of the table. They have a lack of leaders on their side after the sidelining of Dasun Shanaka.

    Angelo Mathews said, "We have to play our A game to win against a strong English team. Even though they haven't played to their potential, they are a very dangerous team. They can hurt us badly.

    It's a good wicket, small outfield, and we have to fight fire with fire because they're going to come really hard at us and we are up for the challenge. I haven't played a lot of white ball cricket over the last three years. But I'm hoping to use all my experience and give it all out in this World Cup. I wasn't expecting this call. But I was training very hard with other boys if I get the opportunity."

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2023, 9:44 PM IST
