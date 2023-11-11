Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerical coincidence! When South Africa needed 111 runs to beat Australia on 11.11.11 at 11:11 am

    During the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town on November 11, 20211, South Africa found themselves in a pursuit of 236 runs for victory. On the third day, with the score at 125 for 1, a fascinating numerical alignment occurred. At precisely 11:11 am on 11/11/2011, South Africa required only 111 runs to secure the win.

    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Cricket, a game characterized by statistics, occasionally gives rise to peculiar coincidences, and one such extraordinary incident unfolded on November 11, 2011. During the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town on that date, South Africa found themselves in a pursuit of 236 runs for victory. On the third day, with the score at 125 for 1, a fascinating numerical alignment occurred. At precisely 11:11 am on 11/11/2011, South Africa required only 111 runs to secure the win.

    In a display of lighthearted acknowledgment of this unique moment, spectators and umpire Ian Gould humorously stood on one leg for the entire minute. Adding to the enchantment, the scoreboard displayed the time as 11:11 on 11/11/11. This convergence of numbers made for a truly rare and memorable occurrence in the world of cricket. South Africa eventually defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the Cape Town Test, with then skipper Graeme Smith (101) and Hashim Amla (112) scoring centuries in the team's second innings.

    Also read: Gratitude exchanged: Indians thank Afghanistan for spirited show, Afghans applaud hospitality post WC exit

    Batting first, Australia scored 284 in their first innings with then captain Michael Clarke scoring a sensational 151 off 176 balls. South African pace legend Dale Steyn took 4 wickets, with Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel grabbing three wickets each. In response, the Proteas were bowled out for a mere 96, with Australian spin legend Shane Warne clinching a 5-wicket haul.

    In their second innings, Australia were shockingly bowled out for just 47 runs, with Vernon Philander grabbing a 5-wicket haul. The South Africans then came out to bat and scored 236 for the loss of 2 wickets, eventually clinching the Test match.

    On November 11, 2023, several X users revisited the day this numerical marvel enthralled them. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

