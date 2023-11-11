Gratitude exchanged: Indians thank Afghanistan for spirited show, Afghans applaud hospitality post WC exit

Afghanistan's campaign at the ODI World Cup 2023 came to a heartbreaking end on Friday after suffering a defeat at the hands of South Africa, which ended their slim chances of securing a berth in the semifinals.

In a campaign marked by resilience and notable performances, Afghanistan bids farewell to the ODI World Cup 2023 before the knockout stage, leaving an indelible mark on the showpiece tournament. Despite the absence of a final triumph, they have earned the recognition of being considered the team of the tournament by some. With a probable sixth-place finish, Afghanistan secured a coveted spot at the 2025 Champions Trophy, a testament to their commendable efforts on the cricketing stage. The exit from the World Cup doesn't overshadow the promise they've displayed, hinting at a formidable presence in future tournaments.

While the immediate post-mortem of their World Cup journey may focus on batting struggles against Bangladesh and crucial dropped catches, notably against New Zealand and Glenn Maxwell in the Australia game, Afghanistan's wider perspective reveals a campaign filled with pride and statement performances.

Afghanistan's mature style of play has been a hallmark of their ODI World Cup 2023 journey, showcasing a level of cricketing prowess that positions them as serious contenders in upcoming tournaments. The collective and individual achievements in this campaign serve as a solid foundation to build upon, instilling confidence for the challenges that lie ahead.

On Friday, the composed demeanor of Rassie van der Dussen combined with the fiery performance of Gerald Coetzee helped South Africa overcome a spirited resistance from Afghanistan to carve out a five-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.

"There are obviously a few things I think we set out, we arrived on the shores and you know pretty ambitious and if you'd said we won four games you probably would have taken it you know - Especially after losing the first game against Bangladesh, which we probably would have seen as a sort of must-win or a very winnable game. So, after that, I'd certainly have taken it, but it's still a case of sitting here today thinking there are a few other games that we left out there that we could have perhaps won," said Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott in a post-match press conference.

"So as a coach and as a member of the team, we're disappointed with that, but you can't have everything. You can't win. But I see some good improvement. I see a lot of confidence in players and their ability. I had confidence in the players, but sometimes until somebody does it or they do it themselves, you're never quite sure. So that's always a challenge for a developing team or a developing player or nation until they get across the line. And I've said numerous times before the tournament that we just need to win a couple of games to get that belief and the buzz around the side and sort of a spring in the step because there'd been so many times, we'd got so close and found a way just to lose. So, I'm pleased with that. We've won games and found ways to win games," he added.

Trott further stated, "Normally, with the side, you'd say bowling would be the strength. So, you'd try and put the pressure on the bowlers - but to be able to knock off-targets in a pretty comfortable fashion and responsible fashion makes it certainly shows that we're not sort of one-way inclined to win cricket games. We can win in various ways."

Players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, veteran Mohammad Nabi, popular spinner Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq and more would be disappointed that their World Cup campaign has come to a heartbreaking end. However, the cricket fraternity believe the Afghanistan team deserve to keep their chins up and savour some of the most gratifying moments they experienced at the ODI World Cup 2023.

"They're a bunch of guys very proud of representing their side. I enjoy that. When you're proud of who you are and what you're representing with regards to the challenges - perhaps personal challenges in the past - to be able to become a cricket player, and put that [challenges] to a side for a common goal [is great]. There have been times - there's been tough testing times for sure - but these four wins in this World Cup, the joy on their faces [on] beating Pakistan for the first time - that makes everything worthwhile. That's really a moment I won't forget, along with a lot of the other guys as well," Trott said.

The world witnessed a facet of their country seldom observed: a jubilant, cohesive, and victorious nation – at least throughout this World Cup – with a team of players reveling in the time of their lives. This spirit reflected not just in their players, but also their countrymen, who went on to thank India for the hospitality showered throughout the showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, Indians responded to the gratitude of Afghans, with most thanking the players for entertaining them in the ODI World Cup 2023.

