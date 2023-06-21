Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CSK CEO lauds MS Dhoni's commitment and leadership during IPL 2023 despite knee injury

    MS Dhoni's unwavering commitment led him to play every IPL game despite a heavily strapped left knee. He successfully led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL crown before undergoing surgery in Mumbai.

    MS Dhoni's determination and commitment shine through amidst knee injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    Despite having a heavily strapped left knee in a cast, MS Dhoni was determined not to miss a single IPL game this season. The former India captain successfully led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL crown. However, Dhoni has recently undergone surgery in Mumbai and is currently in a comfortable and happy recovery phase.

    "We never asked him things like 'do you want to play or do you want to sit out.' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said. 

    "We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him. he added

    "Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'okay, I'll have a surgery.' He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering." said CSK CEO

    During the post-final presentation, Dhoni acknowledged that retiring after winning the title would be the optimal timing. However, he has made a commitment to come back for at least one more season if his body permits. Despite the physical challenges, Dhoni considers it a "gift" to his fans and is willing to put in the "tough" effort for another nine months. This determination remains unchanged, and Dhoni plans to commence his rehabilitation after three weeks of rest following the surgery.

    "Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab," Viswanathan said.

    "In Mumbai, after Ruturaj's wedding [on June 4], I visited him. It was a courtesy call. He's quite comfortable. He said he'll rest for three weeks and then start his rehab. And like he said, he's not going to play until January-February. We don't need to remind him about all that.

    "He knows what to do, how to go about it, so we aren't going to ask him 'what are you going to do, how' etc. He will inform us on his own. Whatever he's doing, he'll call first and inform only Mr N Srinivasan, not anyone else. Factually, he'll be straightforward with him. From him, we'll get the information that this is what he's doing. It's been this way since 2008. That's how it will continue."

    Viswanathan also dismissed any talk of tension between Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni.

    In the previous year, there were whispers suggesting a strained relationship between the two when Jadeja was relieved of his captaincy duties mid-season. The rumours gained momentum when Jadeja departed from the camp due to an injury.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
