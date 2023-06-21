Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns over England's approach after first Test defeat

Ricky Ponting questions England's aggressive approach following their two-wicket loss in the first Ashes Test. Pat Cummins leads Australia to victory with an unbeaten knock of 44.

Following England's two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test, Ricky Ponting raises concerns about the team's aggressive approach. Australia showcases a stellar performance in the match, with captain Pat Cummins emerging as the hero on the final day.

Cummins' unbeaten knock of 44, coupled with a remarkable unbeaten partnership of 55 runs alongside Nathan Lyon (16*) at the number 10 position, led Australia to a victory in Edgbaston.

The outcome sparks debates on England's strategy, particularly Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration on Day 1, drawing criticism from fans

Stokes had decided to declare the English innings at 393/8, primarily to invite the Australian openers to bat through the final 20 minutes of the day's play. “I saw (the declaration) as an opportunity to pounce on Australia. No one likes to go out for 20 minutes at the back end of a day,” Stokes had said following the loss.

The former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting raised questions over England's “style of play.”

“I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play, is it going to hold up in an Ashes series?” said Ricky Ponting

“By no means am I saying that England’s method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat."

However, Ponting acknowledges that it is improbable for either team to alter their approach and is looking forward to the second Test of the series that takes place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

“This is a long and hard game. Australia’s method has stood up and it has worked.

“I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon will play the same way, which adds even more to next week,” said the Australia batting great.

