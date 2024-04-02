Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Irfan Pathan's social media post sparks controversy amid Mumbai Indians' IPL struggles

    Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan's cryptic social media post has stirred controversy amidst Mumbai Indians' struggles in the IPL 2024 season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

    As Mumbai Indians continue to falter in the IPL 2024 season, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan's enigmatic social media post has stirred up controversy, with many fans speculating that it's aimed at skipper Hardik Pandya.

    Since assuming the captaincy of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya has been under intense scrutiny, especially after the team's disappointing performances. The decision to replace the beloved Rohit Sharma as captain has not sat well with fans, who have expressed their discontent through boos and harsh criticism directed at Hardik on the field. With the team suffering three consecutive defeats, Pandya's leadership abilities have come under even greater scrutiny.

    Irfan Pathan's recent posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) added fuel to the fire, hinting at the importance of leaders making tough decisions for the team's success and earning their respect in the process.

    In one of his posts, Pathan emphasized the significance of a leader guiding the team to victory when they are in a commanding position. He followed it up with another post stressing the necessity for leaders to undertake challenging tasks to gain the respect of their team members.

    Hardik Pandya, reflecting on Mumbai Indians' recent loss, acknowledged that his dismissal in the match had a significant impact on the team's performance. Despite the setback, Pandya remained optimistic about the team's potential but emphasized the need for greater discipline and courage moving forward.

    As speculation mounts regarding the target of Irfan Pathan's cryptic messages, the pressure on Hardik Pandya to deliver results for Mumbai Indians continues to intensify amidst their struggle in the IPL 2024 campaign.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants set challenging target for RCB

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
