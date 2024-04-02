IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants set challenging target for RCB

In a dazzling display of batting, Quinton de Kock leads Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 181/5 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In an eventful innings, Quinton de Kock showcased his batting prowess by relentlessly attacking the RCB bowlers, while Nicholas Pooran capitalized on a dropped catch to provide a brilliant cameo towards the end, making the hosts rue their missed opportunity.

Opting to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants amassed a formidable total of 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

From the outset, de Kock went on the offensive, taking on Reece Topley with gusto right from the opening over. Partnering with KL Rahul, de Kock laid a solid foundation, with the duo adding 53 runs for the first wicket. However, Rahul's aggressive approach led to his dismissal for 20 off 14 balls, caught off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell.

Devdutt Padikkal failed to make an impact at his home ground, falling victim to Mohammed Siraj's short-pitched deliveries, with wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat taking a spectacular catch.

Marcus Stoinis, promoted ahead of Nicholas Pooran, contributed a quickfire 24 off 15 balls, joining forces with de Kock to add 56 runs for the third wicket before becoming Maxwell's second scalp.

De Kock's explosive innings of 81 runs from 56 deliveries included 8 fours and 5 sixes, surpassing the milestone of 3000 IPL runs along the way. Although Topley managed to dismiss him late in the innings, the damage had already been done.

Yash Dayal impressed with the ball, dismissing Ayush Badoni for a duck and finishing with figures of 1/24 in his four overs.

Nicholas Pooran's blistering unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 21 balls further bolstered Lucknow's total, punishing the RCB bowlers with 5 sixes and a boundary. Mohammed Siraj, although expensive, managed to pick up a wicket, while Mayank Dagar and Cameron Green also faced the brunt of Pooran's onslaught.

Overall, Lucknow Super Giants' formidable batting display ensured a challenging target for RCB to chase down.

