    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli makes history with 12,000 T20 runs in season opener against CSK

    Witness cricketing history unfold as Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian cricketer to achieve the remarkable milestone of 12,000 T20 runs during the IPL 2024 opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

    In the IPL 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this monumental milestone during RCB's clash against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With this accomplishment, Kohli joins the elite ranks of T20 legends such as Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. Gayle leads the pack with 14,562 T20 runs, followed by Shoaib Malik and Pollard. Kohli reached this landmark in his 377th T20 match and 360th innings.

    After taking a break from cricket, Kohli returned refreshed for IPL 2024. He had skipped India's Test series against England to spend time with his family after the birth of his second child in February. Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket, commended Kohli's form and mindset, emphasising his readiness and exceptional batting form. Bobat expressed confidence in Kohli's performance, highlighting his impressive batting displays during training sessions.

    Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 9:53 PM IST
