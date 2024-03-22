Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024

    Ruturaj Gaikwad assumes the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, marking a significant transition from the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni. 

    In a surprising move, Chennai Super Kings announced Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new captain, replacing the iconic MS Dhoni, ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener. Gaikwad, however, made it clear that he aims to lead the team in his own unique way, rather than stepping into anyone else's shoes.

    Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni had hinted at the captaincy transition as far back as 2023. Addressing the toss of the IPL 2024 opener, Gaikwad emphasized his desire to chart his own course as CSK's skipper.

    While Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, Gaikwad, in his inaugural match as captain, highlighted the strengths of his team lineup. Despite missing key players like Conway and Pathirana, Gaikwad expressed confidence in the newly added talents of Rachin and Mitchell.

    As the cricketing action commenced, Gaikwad embarked on his captaincy journey, leading Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in what promises to be an enthralling IPL season opener.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli makes history with 12,000 T20 runs in season opener against CSK

