    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure second consecutive victory; Defeat Delhi Capitals at home

    Rajasthan Royals notch their second win in IPL 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs as Riyan Parag's explosive batting and a resilient bowling effort lead to victory.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals clinch their second consecutive victory in IPL 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in a thrilling encounter. Riyan Parag's explosive innings set the stage for the Royals' triumph, backed by a resilient bowling performance. In pursuit of a target of 186, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh provided Delhi Capitals with a strong start. However, Nandre Burger's quick strikes removed Warner and Ricky Bhui in the same over, disrupting DC's momentum. Despite a partnership between Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant, the Capitals struggled to find boundaries consistently. The dismissals of Warner and Pant in quick succession added to Delhi's woes. Abishek Porel failed to make an impact, while Tristan Stubbs managed to hit a few sixes towards the end. However, Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan's impeccable execution of yorkers sealed the victory for the hosts.

    Earlier, Rajasthan Royals, after opting to bat first, faced a shaky start, losing key wickets early on. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's aggressive innings at No. 5 provided stability to the innings. His onslaught of boundaries relieved the pressure on Riyan Parag, who then unleashed his attacking game in the death overs. Supported by Dhruv Jurel's cameo, Parag's blistering knock, including 25 runs in an over off Nortje, propelled the Royals to a formidable total of over 180. The momentum generated by their batting prowess carried forward into their bowling performance, securing another win for the Rajasthan franchise.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
