IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans

The new season of IPL kicked off with a mixed bag for Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Shubman Gill. While they clinched a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians in their opener, their subsequent match against Chennai Super Kings ended in a disappointing defeat. As discussions swirl around Gill's captaincy in the absence of Hardik Pandya, former India pacer S Sreesanth believes this could actually work in their favor.

"With Hardik missing, there's no one dictating terms to the bowlers. Sometimes, letting them bowl freely pays off. Gill, as captain, along with Ashish Nehra's guidance, might encourage this approach. The responsibility lies with the bowlers, and having a young captain can be advantageous," remarked Sreesanth on FanCode.

In their encounter against CSK, Gill's performance with the bat fell short of expectations, adding pressure to the Titans' batting lineup.

"While chasing a formidable target, CSK's execution was impeccable. We aimed for a stronger start but couldn't sustain momentum. Such matches offer valuable lessons, especially early in the tournament. It's a learning curve, and leading Gujarat Titans brings its own set of challenges and thrills," Gill reflected post-match.

With a fresh perspective, GT gears up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL clash, eyeing redemption in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

