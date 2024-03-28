Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans

    Discover the dynamics of Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 campaign as former India star S Sreesanth weighs in on Shubman Gill's leadership and the absence of Hardik Pandya.

    cricket IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

    The new season of IPL kicked off with a mixed bag for Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Shubman Gill. While they clinched a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians in their opener, their subsequent match against Chennai Super Kings ended in a disappointing defeat. As discussions swirl around Gill's captaincy in the absence of Hardik Pandya, former India pacer S Sreesanth believes this could actually work in their favor.

    "With Hardik missing, there's no one dictating terms to the bowlers. Sometimes, letting them bowl freely pays off. Gill, as captain, along with Ashish Nehra's guidance, might encourage this approach. The responsibility lies with the bowlers, and having a young captain can be advantageous," remarked Sreesanth on FanCode.

    In their encounter against CSK, Gill's performance with the bat fell short of expectations, adding pressure to the Titans' batting lineup.

    "While chasing a formidable target, CSK's execution was impeccable. We aimed for a stronger start but couldn't sustain momentum. Such matches offer valuable lessons, especially early in the tournament. It's a learning curve, and leading Gujarat Titans brings its own set of challenges and thrills," Gill reflected post-match.

    With a fresh perspective, GT gears up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL clash, eyeing redemption in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals

    cricket IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player osf

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad osf

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup osf

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    Recent Stories

    Gangster politician Mukhtar Ansari dies in hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

    Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies in hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

    cricket IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals

    cricket IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player osf

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad osf

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    NIA court sentences 4 terrorists to life in Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy case AJR

    NIA court sentences 4 terrorists to life in Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy case

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon