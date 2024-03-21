Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy

    MS Dhoni's tenure as CSK's captain has been nothing short of legendary, with five IPL titles under his stewardship. His decision to step down has left fans reflecting on the countless memories and successes he brought to the franchise over the years.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    In a move that has reverberated throughout the cricketing world, MS Dhoni, the iconic former captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Thursday decided to pass on the mantle of leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the opening match of the IPL 2024 season. This decision marks the end of an era in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, as it signifies the first time in the league's 17-year existence that no Indian superstar will be leading a team.

    Also read: 'It's Dhoni's call, respect his decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024

    Dhoni's tenure as CSK's captain has been nothing short of legendary, with five IPL titles under his stewardship. His decision to step down has left fans reflecting on the countless memories and successes he brought to the franchise over the years. Having led CSK in 212 IPL matches, Dhoni's impact on the team and the league as a whole cannot be overstated.

    Meanwhile, another powerhouse franchise, the Mumbai Indians, has also witnessed a change in leadership, with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. This transition has sparked concerns among fans and led to speculation about potential unrest within the team's camp.

    Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians came as part of a trade deal with the Gujarat Titans (GT) last November. His appointment as captain adds a new chapter to his IPL journey and brings fresh dynamics to the team.

    Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, boasting five IPL titles each, stand as the most successful captains in the history of the tournament.

    Following the IPL 2021 season, star Indian batsman Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, handing over leadership duties to Faf du Plessis.

    The absence of star Indian players leading IPL teams in 2024 has stirred emotions among cricket enthusiasts, particularly with Dhoni's decision to conclude his illustrious captaincy career. Social media platforms have been buzzing with tributes and reflections on Dhoni's legacy, highlighting the profound impact he has had on the sport and its fans.

    Also read: IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era'

    Dhoni's cryptic social media post on March 4, hinting at a "new role" in the upcoming season, now holds significance in light of Gaikwad's appointment as captain. Gaikwad's stellar performances in previous seasons, particularly his impressive batting display as the Orange Cap winner in 2021, have earned him the trust and confidence of the CSK management.

    As the IPL 2024 season kicks off with a match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of new narratives, fresh challenges, and the emergence of new leaders on the field. While Dhoni and Rohit's captaincy reigns may have come to an end, their legacies will continue to inspire generations of cricketers and fans alike.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to this heartbreaking news:

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
