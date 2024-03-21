Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era'

    In a surprise move, Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday replaced the legendary M S Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings captain as defending champions dropped a bombshell a day before the IPL opener.

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    In what has sent shockwaves among fans of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday replaced legendary MS Dhoni as captain of the franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. An official statement released on the franchise's social media handles read, "MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024."

    "Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," the statement added.

    The news first came to light when a photoshoot of the participating team's captains was posted by IPL's official handle which featured CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad along with the trophy instead of MS Dhoni. "It's Show Time! The #TATAIPL is here and WE are ready to ROCK & ROLL. Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma," wrote IPL on X along with a photograph of the captains posing with the coveted trophy.

    Having featured in six ODIs and 19 T20 matches for India, Ruturaj Gaikwad marked his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020. Since then, he has become a mainstay in the team, playing in 52 games for the five-time IPL champions.

    Gaikwad, known for his stylish opening batting, had a standout performance last season. He amassed 590 runs in 16 matches, displaying an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

    Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in Dhoni's presence as a player.

    Following this news several fans took to X to express their shock and called Dhoni handing over his captaincy to Gaikwad as the 'end of an era'. Here's a look at how fans reacted to this shocking news:

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as new captain of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024 snt

    BREAKING: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' captain ahead of IPL 2024

    IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Preview: Will Dhoni & Co. start with a bang or Du Plessis' men hand major upset snt

    IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Preview: Will Dhoni & Co. start with a bang or Du Plessis' men hand major upset?

    Jai Shri Ram Keshav Maharaj visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after LSG linkup ahead of IPL 2024; see post snt

    'Jai Shri Ram': Keshav Maharaj visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after joining LSG camp ahead of IPL 2024

    IPL 2024: SRH's new skipper Pat Cummins wants to see aggressive start from his team this season (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: SRH's new skipper Pat Cummins wants to see aggressive start from his team this season (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje over Hanuman Chalisa row vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police lodge FIR against MP's Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje over Hanuman Chalisa row

    NYPD officer accused of spying for China has charges dropped, Faces termination and legal battle avv

    NYPD officer accused of spying for China has charges dropped, Faces termination and legal battle

    Electoral Bonds scheme: 5 big charges by Congress AJR

    Electoral Bonds scheme: 5 big charges by Congress

    Kerala: Political leaders react to Kalamandalm Sathyabhama's casteist remark against male Mohiniyattam dancer rkn

    Kerala: Political leaders react to Kalamandalm Sathyabhama's casteist remark against male Mohiniyattam dancer

    BREAKING Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as new captain of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024 snt

    BREAKING: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' captain ahead of IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon