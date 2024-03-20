Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH)

    Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. His visit comes after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru gave an all clear to the cricketer for the mega event. However, Rahul has been advised against wicket-keeping in the first few games.

    During the initial Test against England in Hyderabad, Rahul encountered another strain in his quadriceps. Despite anticipation of his return to the team by the third game, the elegant right-hander experienced muscle tightness, leading him to opt out of all remaining matches.

    Rahul posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

    The franchise appears unperturbed by Rahul's keeping abilities, given the presence of two proficient short-format wicketkeepers in former Proteas star Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who also serves as vice-captain for the upcoming season.

    However, for Rahul, mastering the art of keeping will be crucial in his bid to secure a position in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, scheduled for June.

