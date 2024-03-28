Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    Rajasthan Royals enlist Keshav Maharaj as the replacement for Prasidh Krishna, adding a new dimension to their squad dynamics in the IPL.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    In a strategic move, Rajasthan Royals have opted for the seasoned 34-year-old Keshav Maharaj to fill the void left by the injured Prasidh Krishna. Krishna, anticipated to play a pivotal role for the Royals this season, faced an unfortunate setback requiring surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

    Maharaj, a left-arm spinner hailing from South Africa, was previously associated with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), gearing up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America. With 24 T20I wickets to his credit at an average of 27.95, Maharaj brings a wealth of experience to the Royals' lineup. His standout performance for Durban's Super Giants, clinching 15 wickets at an impressive average of 20.46, played a crucial role in the team's journey to the final.

    In a related development, Kolkata Knight Riders, two-time champions of the IPL, have introduced 16-year-old Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar into their ranks, replacing fellow countryman Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Ghazanfar showcased promise during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, securing eight wickets at an average of 16.75. Although he faced a wicketless debut in two ODIs for Afghanistan, Ghazanfar, known for his emulation of Mujeeb's bowling action and his mastery of the carrom ball, presents an intriguing prospect for Kolkata. The upcoming matches will reveal whether Kolkata incorporates the young off-spinner into their playing XI.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:06 PM IST
