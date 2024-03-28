Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles

    Mumbai Indians confront a challenging scenario as they navigate Suryakumar Yadav's potential return amidst their struggles in IPL 2024.

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

    Despite hints of a comeback on his Instagram, Mumbai Indians' (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav is likely to remain sidelined for several more games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, felt the absence of Suryakumar as they faced defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring encounter. Struggling with recovery since December, Suryakumar's anticipated return has been delayed due to pending clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff.

    The Mumbai batter has already missed the initial matches of the season, continuing his rehabilitation from sports hernia surgery under the supervision of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). With prospects of his return on the horizon, MI faces the challenge of coping without Suryakumar's influential presence in the lineup.

    Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source told news agency PTI. "For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source added. According to a previous report, Suryakumar had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday.

    Also Read: Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup osf

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    cricket IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    Recent Stories

    To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI AJR

    'To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup osf

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper avv

    China sends 1,500 tonnes of water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon