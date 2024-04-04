IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second slow over rate offence

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over rate offence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 24 lakh for his second over rate offense in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He was found to have maintained a slow over rate during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Additionally, the remainder of his team members received fines equivalent to 25 percent of their match fees.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders..." said the IPL in a statement.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," it said.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat to KKR by 106 runs, as KKR posted a formidable total of 272 for seven, marking the second-highest score in IPL history. This loss marked Delhi Capitals' third defeat in four games.