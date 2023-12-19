Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

    Australia's Mitchell Starc surpassed Pat Cummins to become most expensive player in IPL history after Kolkata Knight Riders snapped the veteran pacer for for Rs 24.75 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Legendary Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him for a massive Rs 24.75 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. An intense bidding war followed for Starc with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of the veteran pacer. Mitchell Starc surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins' record of being the most expensive player in the history of the league after Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Australia's ODI World Cup 2023-winning captain for Rs 20.50 crore earlier today. 

    It was not the first time that Cummins attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services. Besides Cummins, Sunrisers also grabbed World Cup final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 1.50 crore.

    A fierce bidding battle unfolded for Cummins, involving Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they vigorously vied for the services of the fast-bowling all-rounder. Ultimately, SRH emerged as the successful bidder for Cummins, setting a new record with the highest-ever bid, surpassing the Rs 18.5 crore that Punjab Kings had spent on England's Sam Curran in the previous year.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Auction: Memes explodes as Chennai Super Kings snap Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur & Daryl Mitchell

    Here's a look at how KKR fans reacted to Starc's historic bid:

    Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Daryl Mitchell also drew the big bucks at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. Harshal Patel, released by RCB before the auction, continues to be in high demand, fetching a substantial bid of Rs 11.75 crore from Punjab Kings, making him a prized acquisition despite being an out-of-favor Indian pacer. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell, who had an impressive performance in the ODI World Cup, secured a significant contract with Chennai Super Kings, as the franchise spent a staggering Rs 14 crore to bring the talented New Zealand batter into their squad.

    Following his match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final against India and standout performances in the World Test Championship final against the Rohit Sharma-led team earlier this year, Travis Head became the center of attention in the IPL auction. Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a heated bidding war for the wicketkeeper-batsman, with the 2016 champions SRH ultimately securing his services.

    In the IPL 2024 auction's initial phase, New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra, initially priced at Rs 50 lakh, was secured by CSK for a reasonable Rs 1.8 crore. Ravindra, who gained prominence in the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, became an affordable yet promising addition to the Chennai Super Kings' lineup.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed

    Rovman Powell, the T20 captain for the West Indies, emerged as the highest-priced player in the first set of the auction, fetching Rs 7.40 crore as he joined the Rajasthan Royals. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Powell garnered significant interest from three teams, and eventually, the Rajasthan Royals successfully acquired the powerful hitter, who also leads the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

    Notably, former Australia captain Steve Smith, India's Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw went unsold in this phase of the auction. In contrast, England's Harry Brook found a new home with Delhi Capitals, securing a contract worth Rs 4 crore.

    Mumbai Indians invested Rs 5 crore in young South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, while India pacer Shardul Thakur made a return to CSK, securing a deal for Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, the trio of Steve Smith, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw faced disappointment as they did not find any takers in this round of the auction.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
