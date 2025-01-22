IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is; sets Internet abuzz

When he entered into the first T20I against England, Arshdeep Singh had 95 wickets and now his tally stands at 97 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 17.83 in 61 matches.

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has added another feather to his career during the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Arshdeep became the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, surpassing veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s record of 96 scalps. The 25-year-old pacer equalled Chahal’s Indian record when he dismissed England opener Phil Salt for a duck on the third ball of the first over of the visitors’ batting. Then, Arshdeep Singh went on to top the chart of India’s leading wicket-takers in the shortest format when he removed Ben Duckett for 4 in the third over.

Arshdeep Singh put on an exceptional performance with the ball as he registered figures 2/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in four matches. When he entered into the match, the Punjab pacer had 95 wickets and now his tally stands at 97 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 17.83 in 61 matches. Arshdeep is just three wickets away from becoming the first Indian bowler and the 20th overall to complete 100 T20I wickets.

As soon as Arshdeep Singh overtook Yuzvendra Chahal’s Indian record for the most wickets in T20Is, fans and experts flooded the social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) with congratulatory messages, applauding the young bowler for his remarkable achievement in his international career.

Talking about the match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts’ decision to bowl didn’t backfire as the collective effort from the bowling unit helped India to bundle out England for 132 in 10 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler stood tall for England as he played an innings of 68 off 44 balls to ensure that the visitors post a respectable total on the board.

While other batters failed to deliver when they were needed the most by England as none of them managed to score 20 runs or above. Team India bowlers were too hot to handle for England middle-order batters, who succumbed under pressure and failed to build substantial partnerships.

In India’s bowling, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh troubled the England batters early before Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in. Chakravarthy picked where he had left in the last T20I match against South Africa as he scalped three wickets while conceding 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.80. Hardik Pandya (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/22) picked two wickets each in their quota of four overs.

