'Sir for a reason': Ravindra Jadeja lauded for his fifer on Ranji Trophy return in Saurashtra vs Delhi match

Ravindra Jadeja was among the star Indian players alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and to name a few who featured on the opening day of the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

Sir for a reason: Ravindra Jadeja lauded for his fifer on Ranji Trophy return in Saurashtra vs Delhi match
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Amid the disappointing performances by Indian star batters, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone for his state team Saurashtra on his return to Ranji Trophy after a year. Jadeja picked a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy round of 6 against Delhi at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 23. 

Ravindra Jadeja was among the star Indian players alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and to name a few who featured on the opening day of the second round of the Ranji Trophy. Rohit, Gill, Pant, and Jaiswal failed to deliver as the four combined scored just 12 in the first innings. However, Jadeja delighted the fans with his performance amid a string underwhelming displays from the Indian batters in other Ranji Trophy matches. 

The Indian all-rounder displayed his exceptional performance with the ball as he picked the wickets of Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan (12), Yash Dhull (44), skipper Ayush Badoni (60), Harsh Tyagi (3) and Navdeep Saini (0) to register the figures 5/66 at an economy rate of 3.70 in 17.1 overs. Jadeja’s five-wicket haul helped Saurashtra to bundle out Delhi 188 in 49.4 overs. 

Following his five-wicket haul on his Ranji Trophy return, Ravindra Jadeja was lauded by the fans on social media, especially (formerly Twitter). Many believe that Jadeja need not have to play Ranji Trophy, considering that he has been consistent in all formats at international level. Others feel that the Indian all-rounder was forced to play domestic cricket because few players failed to perform in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to Ravindra Jadeja fifer

Ravindra Jadeja’s last appearance in Ranji Trophy came in January 2023 against Tamil Nadu, where he picked seven wickets. Jadeja has picked 201 wickets for Saurashtra ever since he made his first-class debut during the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. Ravindra Jadeja holds the Indian record for scoring three triple centuries in first-class cricket. He also joined the elite consisting of Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara, Bill Ponsford, Wally Hammond, WG Grace, Graeme Hick and Mike Hussey to register triple centuries in first-class cricket. 

Meanwhile, India’s disastrous tour of Australia had prompted the BCCI selectors and Team India management to take action against non-performance of players. During the BCCI review meeting, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had directed all the players to play domestic cricket in order to have their places retained in the team. 

The only player missing from the ongoing Ranji Trophy second round is Virat Kohli, who ruled out of Delhi’s fixture against Saurashtra due to stiff neck. He will return to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years when Delhi take on Railways on January 30. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled hrd

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didnt play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED hrd

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didn't play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH) hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is; sets Internet abuzz hrd

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is; sets Internet abuzz

Has Pakistan gotten scared?: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement hrd

‘Has Pakistan gotten scared?’: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

Football Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United stars representatives held talks with Catalan club HRD

Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United star's representatives 'held talks' with Catalan club

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health gcw

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Recent Videos

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon