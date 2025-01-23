'Sir for a reason': Ravindra Jadeja lauded for his fifer on Ranji Trophy return in Saurashtra vs Delhi match

Ravindra Jadeja was among the star Indian players alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and to name a few who featured on the opening day of the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

Amid the disappointing performances by Indian star batters, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone for his state team Saurashtra on his return to Ranji Trophy after a year. Jadeja picked a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy round of 6 against Delhi at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 23.

Ravindra Jadeja was among the star Indian players alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and to name a few who featured on the opening day of the second round of the Ranji Trophy. Rohit, Gill, Pant, and Jaiswal failed to deliver as the four combined scored just 12 in the first innings. However, Jadeja delighted the fans with his performance amid a string underwhelming displays from the Indian batters in other Ranji Trophy matches.

The Indian all-rounder displayed his exceptional performance with the ball as he picked the wickets of Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan (12), Yash Dhull (44), skipper Ayush Badoni (60), Harsh Tyagi (3) and Navdeep Saini (0) to register the figures 5/66 at an economy rate of 3.70 in 17.1 overs. Jadeja’s five-wicket haul helped Saurashtra to bundle out Delhi 188 in 49.4 overs.

Following his five-wicket haul on his Ranji Trophy return, Ravindra Jadeja was lauded by the fans on social media, especially (formerly Twitter). Many believe that Jadeja need not have to play Ranji Trophy, considering that he has been consistent in all formats at international level. Others feel that the Indian all-rounder was forced to play domestic cricket because few players failed to perform in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last appearance in Ranji Trophy came in January 2023 against Tamil Nadu, where he picked seven wickets. Jadeja has picked 201 wickets for Saurashtra ever since he made his first-class debut during the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. Ravindra Jadeja holds the Indian record for scoring three triple centuries in first-class cricket. He also joined the elite consisting of Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara, Bill Ponsford, Wally Hammond, WG Grace, Graeme Hick and Mike Hussey to register triple centuries in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, India’s disastrous tour of Australia had prompted the BCCI selectors and Team India management to take action against non-performance of players. During the BCCI review meeting, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had directed all the players to play domestic cricket in order to have their places retained in the team.

The only player missing from the ongoing Ranji Trophy second round is Virat Kohli, who ruled out of Delhi’s fixture against Saurashtra due to stiff neck. He will return to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years when Delhi take on Railways on January 30.

