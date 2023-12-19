IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed
The anticipation for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching new heights, with the recent Mini-Auction in Dubai marking a pivotal step in team preparations. Ahead of the scheduled IPL 2024 season from March 22 to the end of May, franchises have already shaped their squads by retaining key players and releasing others.
Preparations for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing, and the auction for the 17th edition is underway in Dubai on Tuesday. The ten participating franchises have already finalized half of their squads by retaining preferred players and releasing others recently. Several prominent names, especially overseas players, will be the centre of attraction of today's auction. According to reports, the IPL 2024 season is expected to be played from March 22 till end of May. While a confirmation on the dates of the marquee event is yet to come from the BCCI, the excitement for the IPL 2024 season has started soaring.
List of sold and unsold players:
1) Rovman Powell - Rajasthan Royals - 7.40 cr
2) Rilee Rossouw - UNSOLD
3) Harry Brook - Delhi Capitals - 4.00 cr
4) Travis Head - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6.8 cr
5) Karun Nair - UNSOLD
6) Steve Smith - UNSOLD
7) Manish Pandey - UNSOLD
- 1166 players
- 2015 season
- 2017
- 2017 season
- 2023 ODI World Cup
- 2024 T20 World Cup
- 2024 auction
- 205 runs
- 30 overseas players
- 77 slots
- AB De Villiers
- Adam Milne
- Alzarri Joseph
- Ashton Agar
- Ashton Turner
- Associate nations
- Australia
- BCCI
- Base Price
- CSK icon
- Chris Jordan
- Chris Lynn
- Colin Ingram
- Colin Munro
- Corey Anderson
- Cricket
- Cricket Auction
- Cricket News
- D'Arcy Short
- Daniel Sams
- Daniel Worrall
- Daryl Mitchell
- David Wiese
- Dawid Malan
- Dubai
- Dwaine Pretorius
- ESPNcricinfo
- Franchise Squads
- Gerald Coetzee
- Gus Atkinson
- Harry Brook
- Harshal Patel
- INR 1 CR
- INR 1 crore
- INR 1.5 CR
- INR 1.5 crore
- INR 2 crore
- IPL
- IPL 2024
- IPL Auctions
- IPL Season 17
- IPL absence
- IPL auction list
- IPL franchises
- IPL handle
- IPL marketing
- Indian Premier League
- Jason Holder
- Jimmy Neesham
- Josh Hazlewood
- Josh Inglis
- June
- KKR
- Kane Richardson
- Kedar Jadhav
- Kyle Jamieson
- MS Dhoni
- Marchant de Lange
- Martin Guptill
- Michael Bracewell
- Mini-Auction
- Mitchell Marsh
- Mitchell Starc
- Mitchell Starc return
- Mohammad Nabi
- Moises Henriques
- New Zealand
- ODI World Cup
- ODI World Cup performances
- Overseas Players
- Pat Cummins
- Phil Salt
- Player Auction
- Player Retention
- Player Signings
- Player of the Match
- RCB
- RCB tenure
- Rachin Ravindra
- Riley Meredith
- Rishabh Pant
- Rovman Powell
- Sam Billings
- Sean Abbott
- Shardul Thakur
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Steven Smith
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- T20 Cricket
- T20 World Cup
- Tim Southee
- Tom Curran
- Travis Head
- Tymal Mills
- USD 120
- USD 180
- USD 240
- Umesh Yadav
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Wayne Parnell
- World Cup trophy
- anticipation
- base price
- bidding wars
- capped Indian players
- chennai super kings
- competitive auction
- cricket enthusiasts
- delhi capitals
- desert city backdrop
- franchises
- gujarat titans
- highest base price
- hugh edmeades
- initial list
- injury
- ip 2024 auction live
- ip 2024 auction live blog
- ip 2024 auction live news
- ip 2024 auction live stream
- ipl 2024 auction
- ipl 2024 auction dubai
- ipl 2024 auction latest news
- ipl 2024 auction list of players sold
- ipl 2024 auction list of players unsold
- ipl 2024 auction news
- ipl 2024 auction top bids
- kolkata knight riders
- lucknow super giants
- mallika sagar
- mumbai indians
- players
- promotional strategies
- punjab kings
- rajasthan royals
- royal challengers bangalore
- sensational remark
- skillsets
- slots to fill
- social media excitement
- social media frenzy
- strike rate 138.51
- top bids ipl 2024 auction
- uncapped players
- video teaser