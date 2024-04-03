Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell left in awe by Ishant Sharma's yorker (WATCH)

    Watch Andre Russell get floored by a sensational yorker from Ishant Sharma during the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, creating a viral sensation on social media.

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell left in awe by Ishant Sharma's yorker (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

    Andre Russell left stunned by Ishant Sharma's impeccable yorker in the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. In the crucial final over of the KKR innings, Ishant unleashed a devastating delivery that crashed into the stumps, leaving Russell sprawled on the ground. The footage of the dismissal swiftly went viral on social media platforms. Even as Russell made his way back to the dugout, he couldn't help but acknowledge the brilliance of the delivery with applause. Despite Russell's praise, KKR managed to post a formidable total of 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

    Kolkata Knight Riders dealt a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, as they achieved the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history! Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR amassed a colossal 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine's blistering knock of 85 runs off just 39 balls, including 7 boundaries and as many sixes, spearheaded their charge. His partnership of 60 runs with Phil Salt (18 off 12) set the tone early on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive 54 off 27 balls further compounded Delhi's woes, forming a formidable 104-run partnership with Narine.

    Despite the dismissals of both set batsmen within an over, the onslaught continued with Andre Russell (41 off 19), Shreyas Iyer (18 off 11), and Rinku Singh (26 off 8) pummeling the DC bowlers. Anrich Nortje's 3/59 was the best among the DC bowlers, while late strikes by Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mitchell Marsh limited KKR's onslaught, preventing them from surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad's record IPL total. Chasing this mammoth target appears daunting for DC, given the formidable bowling lineup of KKR.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack osf

    IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack

    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH) osf

    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC osf

    IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC

    cricket Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS osf

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular hat-trick leads Al-Nassr to 8-0 victory in Saudi Pro League (WATCH) osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular hat-trick leads Al-Nassr to 8-0 victory in Saudi Pro League (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack osf

    IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack

    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH) osf

    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH)

    Savitri Jindal: Meet India's richest woman as per Forbes list with USD 35 5 billion net worth gcw

    Savitri Jindal: Meet India's richest woman with $35.5 bn net worth

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon