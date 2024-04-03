IPL 2024: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, rising star of Kolkata Knight Riders who took apart DC's bowling attack

Witness the meteoric rise of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the young prodigy of Kolkata Knight Riders, as he dazzles the cricketing world with a stunning performance against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 showdown.

In a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders unearthed a new gem in 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who blazed to a half-century off just 25 deliveries. Taking the field at No. 3, Raghuvanshi's innings was marked by 5 boundaries and 3 sixes, showcasing exceptional skill and composure against the DC bowlers. Notably, he formed a formidable 104-run partnership with Sunil Narine, further solidifying his impact.

Raghuvanshi's journey to cricketing stardom began when he relocated from Gurgaon to Mumbai at the age of 11, driven by his passion for the sport. His standout performance at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, where he amassed 278 runs, played a pivotal role in securing the championship title for his team under the leadership of Yash Dhull.

Making his List A and T20 debut for Mumbai in 2023, Raghuvanshi left a lasting impression, particularly in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he amassed an impressive 765 runs in just 9 matches. His talent didn't go unnoticed, as Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him at the base price in the 2024 auction, with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar lending support as part of the team's coaching staff.