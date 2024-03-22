IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

    The highly anticipated IPL 2024 season kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside musical maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, dazzled the audience with their electrifying performances. The event commenced with Akshay and Tiger's dynamic dance numbers, followed by a thrilling bike ride around the stadium. AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam then took center stage, setting the arena ablaze with their captivating melodies.

    Neeti Mohan and Mohit Chauhan also graced the ceremony with their mesmerizing performances. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff enthralled the crowd with hit songs from their respective movies, including the iconic "Main Tera Hero" and "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar."

    Following the captivating opening ceremony, attention turned to the toss of the opening match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The CSK camp delivered a bombshell announcement on the eve of the IPL opener, revealing that the legendary captain MS Dhoni had relinquished his long-standing role. In a surprising move, opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed as the new leader for IPL 2024.

    While the decision was anticipated by many, it stirred emotions among fans and within the CSK dressing room, as the iconic 'Thala' bid farewell to his captaincy role, marking the start of a new era for the franchise.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 7:50 PM IST
