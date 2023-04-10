IPL 2023: Amid rumours of divorce with Malik, RCB women's team mentor Sania spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH

IPL 2023: RCB is off to a mixed start to the season, winning a losing apiece. Meanwhile, RCB women's team mentor Sania Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday amid rumours of her ongoing divorce procedure with Shoaib Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is off to a mixed start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), winning and losing a game so far as it prepares for its third contest of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Following a brutal thrashing to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) away from home in the last fixture, RCB would aim to regroup and come out on top in this home tie.

In the meantime, RCB women's team mentor Sania Mirza was in India for some work. She was spotted arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, preparing to depart. In the video captured by the paparazzi, she is seen wearing a pink salwar and a sunglass, sporting a simple look.

Sania was in Mumbai for an award function and also visited JioCinema's office on IPL 2023 duty. Also, her presence in India comes when she is reportedly going through a divorce procedure with her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. Notably, she currently resides in Dubai with her son Izhaan. At the same time, she recently posted pictures and videos of her celebrating Iftaar in the ongoing month of Ramadaan and also visiting Medina in Saudi Arabia.