Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure

    Israel issued a call on Saturday urging Palestinians in additional areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate, directing them to what it termed an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Israel issued a call on Saturday urging Palestinians in additional areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate, directing them to what it termed an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

    This move signals the military's intent to proceed with plans for a ground attack on Rafah. A military spokesperson, in a post on the social media platform X, also urged residents and displaced individuals in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, along with 11 other neighborhoods in the enclave, to immediately seek refuge in shelters west of Gaza City.

    According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas in central Gaza overnight, resulting in the deaths of 24 Palestinians.

    Despite significant pressure from the US and concerns voiced by residents and humanitarian organizations, Israel has affirmed its intention to move forward with an incursion into Rafah.

    This area has become a refuge for over 1 million displaced people amid the ongoing seven-month-long war. The Israeli military has reported that approximately 300,000 Gazans have already relocated towards Al-Mawasi.

    Israel claims that if thousands of Hamas terrorists are not eliminated from Rafah, it will be impossible to win the war.

    On Friday, Israeli tanks seized control of the primary road that separates Rafah's eastern and western sections, effectively encircling the eastern side in an assault. This action has prompted Washington to delay the delivery of certain military aid to Israel.

    The White House stated on Friday that it was monitoring the Israeli operations "with concern," but clarified that they seemed to be focused around the closed Rafah crossing and did not indicate a widespread invasion of the city.

    Around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were held hostage during an attack on southern Israel spearheaded by Hamas on October 7 last year, according to Israeli estimates. This attack set off the long-standing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist outfit.

    Israel's military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza's health ministry. The relentless bombardment has devastated the coastal enclave, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian crisis.

    In its most forceful critique of Israel yet, the Biden administration stated on Friday that the use of U.S.-supplied weapons by Israel during the Gaza operation may have breached international humanitarian law.

    However, the administration refrained from making a definitive assessment, citing the chaotic nature of the conflict. It stated that it was unable to verify specific instances where the use of those weapons may have contributed to alleged violations.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas snt

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos check out gcw

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos

    Pakistan se lenge Azadi Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan se lenge Azadi': Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH)

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Prince William REVEALS details about Kate Middleton's health after cancer diagnosis gcw

    Prince William REVEALS details about Kate Middleton's health after cancer diagnosis

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas snt

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos check out gcw

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected vkp

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected

    Pakistan se lenge Azadi Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan se lenge Azadi': Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon