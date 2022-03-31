Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy

    CSK's Uthappa brought up his fifty off just 25 balls, hitting eight fours and a six along the way at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium against LSG.

    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:26 PM IST

    Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali sparked massive excitement among fans after providing an explosive start against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Thursday.

    Uthappa brought up his fifty off just 25 balls, hitting eight fours and a six along the way at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium. However, after smashing his 26th IPL half-century, the 36-year-old could not capitalise on the start as he tried to flick a Bishnoi delivery but was too late, and the ball thudded into the front pad.

    The lbw appeal was denied by the on-field umpire, but LSG went for the review, and the ball-tracking showed it would have taken out the leg stump. CSK were 84 for two after 7.3 overs.

    Following the fall of Uthappa's wicket, Shivam Dubey joined the party along with all-rounder Moeen Ali, sparking massive excitement among CSK fans.

    Here's a look at a few reactions from the Yellow Brigade on Twitter:

    CSK is coming off a losing start to the tournament, having lost to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, LSG played its maiden IPL game against fellow new team Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost out on a close margin.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 8:26 PM IST
