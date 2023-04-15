Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scores another 50 as DC suffers collapse to hand RCB easy success

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore put on an assertive shoe to outperform Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday, thanks to Virat Kohli scoring another 50 for the former, while the latter's woeful show with the bat continued.

    IPL 202, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Virat Kohli scores another 50 as DC suffers collapse to hand RCB easy success
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    It was a top-notch show by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), contrary to the poor batting display from Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. While opener Virat Kohli slammed another half-century to put the hosts on top, the visitors fumbled with the bat big time to lose by 23 runs and stay winless in the competition so far.

    Winning the toss, DC surprisingly opted to bowl in an afternoon game. Openers Kohli (50) and Faf du Plessis (22) put on 42 on the board before the latter fell to pacer Mitchell Marsh in the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). It was followed by a 47-run stand for the second wicket between Kohli and Mahipal Lomror (26) before the former departed to off-spinner Lalit Yadav in the 11th, right after scoring his 47th IPL 50.

    Thereon, RCB suffered a harsh fate, losing four quick wickets and was 132/6. However, Shahbaz Ahmed (20*) and Impact Player (IP) Anuj Rawat (15*), who replaced Lomror, took control for the rest of the innings and helped the hosts to finish on a par total of 174/6. Besides Kuldeep being relatively economical, Marsh and Yadav grabbed a couple each for DC.

    Before the DC's chase, opener Prithvi Shaw (0) was brought in as the IP. However, DC was off to an awful start, losing four for 30 by the PP. Thereon, DC could only build some effective and solid partnerships. The 28-run stand between Warner and Manish Pandey (50) for the fourth wicket was the highest of the visitors' innings, as the latter hit his 22nd IPL half-century and became his side's top scorer.

    Eventually, DC finished on 151/9, falling short by 23 runs. For RCB, debutant pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak grasped three and became the side's most successful Indian bowler on debut, whereas he was also the most economical of all. While the visitors stay at the bottom, the hosts have risen to the seventh spot.

