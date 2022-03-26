Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina

    Suresh Raina is not a part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. However, he dearly wishes to don the yellow jersey again.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede Stadium donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 9:47 PM IST

    It was a shock of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans when their so-called 'China Thala' Suresh Raina was not retained or repurchased by the franchise ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he went unsold during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he was also not taken by any franchise later. Surprisingly, his new home franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), ignored him too.

    In the meantime, he has signed up with IPL 2022 official broadcaster Star Sports as the Hindi commentator for the tournament. During the pre-show, Raina was asked about his glorious career with CSK. Raina said he was emotional when he passed by the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "As I passed by the Wankhede Stadium while on my way to the show, I wished I could calmly put on the yellow jersey and enter the venue," Raina expressed. Raina had a glorious career in the IPL, having played for CSK, while he also played for Gujarat Lions (GL) between 2016-17 when CSK was suspended.

    Playing for CSK, Raina has scored 4,687 runs in 176 games at an average of 32.32, also claiming 25 wickets. Overall, he has amassed 5,528 runs in 200 innings at 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.73. It includes 39 half-centuries and a ton, with the top score being 100. As for the match against KKR, CSK has managed to score 131/5, with MS Dhoni (50*) being the top scorer.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 9:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: "Lucky enough to see it happen in front of my eyes," Virat Kohli on Royal Challengers Bangalore RCBs transition-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Lucky enough to see it happen in front of my eyes," Kohli on RCB's transition

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: RR confirms Sanju Samson morphed image, sacking social media team was prank-ayh

    IPL 2022: RR confirms Samson's morphed image, sacking social media team was 'prank'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB with buzz and excitement-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for RCB with "buzz and excitement"

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: exams to begin in June, all details - ADT

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

    Chhattisgarh man carries daughter s body on shoulder for 10 km probe ordered gcw

    Chhattisgarh man carries daughter's body on shoulder for 10 km, probe ordered

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Did MS Dhoni quit Chennai Super Kings CSK captaincy at the right time? AB de Villiers reckons-ayh

    IPL 2022: Did Dhoni quit CSK captaincy at the right time? De Villiers reckons

    Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana see pics drb

    Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon