IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is not a part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. However, he dearly wishes to don the yellow jersey again.

It was a shock of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans when their so-called 'China Thala' Suresh Raina was not retained or repurchased by the franchise ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he went unsold during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he was also not taken by any franchise later. Surprisingly, his new home franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), ignored him too.

In the meantime, he has signed up with IPL 2022 official broadcaster Star Sports as the Hindi commentator for the tournament. During the pre-show, Raina was asked about his glorious career with CSK. Raina said he was emotional when he passed by the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"As I passed by the Wankhede Stadium while on my way to the show, I wished I could calmly put on the yellow jersey and enter the venue," Raina expressed. Raina had a glorious career in the IPL, having played for CSK, while he also played for Gujarat Lions (GL) between 2016-17 when CSK was suspended.

Playing for CSK, Raina has scored 4,687 runs in 176 games at an average of 32.32, also claiming 25 wickets. Overall, he has amassed 5,528 runs in 200 innings at 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.73. It includes 39 half-centuries and a ton, with the top score being 100. As for the match against KKR, CSK has managed to score 131/5, with MS Dhoni (50*) being the top scorer.