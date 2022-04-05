IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

It was an intriguing contest between former two-time champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB walked away with a four-wicket win. While RR suffered its chaste loss of the season, netizens were delighted with RCB's determination this season.

Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl, as RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the second over of the powerplay, with just six runs on the board. Nonetheless, opener Jos Buttler (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) put on a 70-run stand for the second wicket on a pretty slow wicket. The latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the tenth, followed by skipper Sanju Samson (8) at 86 to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 12th.

However, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (42*) contributed 83 for the fourth wicket, while Buttler slammed his 12th IPL half-century, as RR finished on a par total of 169/3. For RCB, it was a consolidated bowling effort, as three bowlers, including pacer David Willey, claimed a wicket each, while Harshal was substantially economical. In reply, RCB started well, as du Plessis (29) and Anuj Rawat (26) put on 55 for the opening wicket before the former fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh, followed by the latter, six runs later, to pacer Navdeep Saini in the subsequent over.

At 62, RCB lost a couple more in the ninth over, while it was down to 87/5 by the 13th over. However, Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and Dinesh Karthik (44) added 67 for the sixth wicket to keep RCB in the chase before pacer Trent Boult knocked over the former in the 18th. Nevertheless, the equation was getable for RCB, as Karthik and Harshal Patel (9) finished things off to help the side win by four wickets, with five balls to spare. At the same time, for RR, Boult and Chahal claimed a couple, with the latter being heavily economical.

Brief scores: RR 169/3 (Buttler- 70*, Padikkal- 37, Hetmyer- 42; Willey- 1/29) lost to RCB 173/6 in 19.1 overs (Shahbaz- 45, Karthik- 44; Chahal- 2/15) by four wickets.