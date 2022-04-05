Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals suffered a four-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Consequently, netizens have been gladdened with RCB's determination so far.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

    It was an intriguing contest between former two-time champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB walked away with a four-wicket win. While RR suffered its chaste loss of the season, netizens were delighted with RCB's determination this season.

    Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl, as RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the second over of the powerplay, with just six runs on the board. Nonetheless, opener Jos Buttler (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) put on a 70-run stand for the second wicket on a pretty slow wicket. The latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the tenth, followed by skipper Sanju Samson (8) at 86 to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 12th.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (42*) contributed 83 for the fourth wicket, while Buttler slammed his 12th IPL half-century, as RR finished on a par total of 169/3. For RCB, it was a consolidated bowling effort, as three bowlers, including pacer David Willey, claimed a wicket each, while Harshal was substantially economical. In reply, RCB started well, as du Plessis (29) and Anuj Rawat (26) put on 55 for the opening wicket before the former fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh, followed by the latter, six runs later, to pacer Navdeep Saini in the subsequent over.

    At 62, RCB lost a couple more in the ninth over, while it was down to 87/5 by the 13th over. However, Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and Dinesh Karthik (44) added 67 for the sixth wicket to keep RCB in the chase before pacer Trent Boult knocked over the former in the 18th. Nevertheless, the equation was getable for RCB, as Karthik and Harshal Patel (9) finished things off to help the side win by four wickets, with five balls to spare. At the same time, for RR, Boult and Chahal claimed a couple, with the latter being heavily economical.
    Brief scores: RR 169/3 (Buttler- 70*, Padikkal- 37, Hetmyer- 42; Willey- 1/29) lost to RCB 173/6 in 19.1 overs (Shahbaz- 45, Karthik- 44; Chahal- 2/15) by four wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far snt

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far

    Rishabh Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury-ayh

    Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar snt

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell availability date for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell's availability date for RCB

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married; details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married (Pictures)

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC - adt

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants outrage against Prime Minister-adt

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants' outrage against Prime Minister

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6-adt

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vs Naga Chaitanya: Ex-couple mega clash soon on cards (Details) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vs Naga Chaitanya: Ex-couple mega clash soon on cards (Details)

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon