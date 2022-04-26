Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 29-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Riyan Parag's unbeaten 56 got the job done, and here's how the netizens responded.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

    Match 39 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go down to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, RCB suffered a 29-run loss. RR all-rounder Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten 56, while its bowlers did a fine job registering the win, and here's how the netizens responded.

    Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to field. As RR came out to bat, it began nervously, losing three wickets within the fifth over of the powerplay, at the score of 33, while wicketkeeper opener Jos Buttler (8) departed for cheap to pacer Josh Hazlewood. RR skipper Sanju Samson (27) and Daryl Mitchell (26) added 35 for the fourth wicket before the former fell to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the tenth.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs RR (Match 39)

    Thereon, Mitchell and Parag batted decently to add 31 for the fifth wicket before Hazlewood dismissed the former in the 15th. After some short partnerships, RR finished on a below-par total of 144/8, while Parag scored his second IPL half-century. For RCB, Hasaranga and Hazlewood, along with pacer Mohammed Siraj, claimed a couple each, while leg-spinner Glenn Maxwell was quite economical.

    In reply, RCB was off to a restless start, losing opener Virat Kohli (9) in the second to pacer Prasidh Krishna, with ten runs on the board, while it was struggling at 37/3 by the seventh. Throughout the entire course of the chase, the partnerships were not too impressive, as RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals, while the track looked like a slow one to bat upon. Eventually, RCB could manage just 115 by the final over, with du Plessis (23) the top scorer.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    For RR, pacer Kuldeep Sen claimed four, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three and was heavily economical. It happened to be RR's sixth win in the seven IPL 2022 matches, losing the toss, while Parag became the third to score 50-plus and claim four catches in a game.
    Brief scores: RR 144/8 (Parag- 56; Hazlewood- 2/19) beat RCB 115 in 19.3 overs (du Plessis- 23; Sen- 4/20, Ashwin- 3/17) by 29 runs.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
