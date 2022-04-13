Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai ends its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Mumbai Indians is up against Punjab Kings in Match 23 of IPL 2022. While MI is winless, it will look to end it against a relentless PBKS. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It could be a tricky game on the cards as record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Wednesday, the game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As MI looks to end its winless misery against a relentless PBKS, we present the match preview, along with the predicted match-winner.

    Current form
    As said above, MI is winless this season, having lost all the four matches played so far. Its last game was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which it lost by seven wickets. As for PBKS, it has played four matches, winning a couple each. Its previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT) ended in a defeat by six wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    MI is heavy with the ball, but the department has struggled. Although its batting is not that weak either, all it lacks is a win. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer should step up.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    For PBKS, it has a heavy bowling attack. However, its batters are dangerous too and cannot be taken lightly. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are expected to put on a show.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the teams is suffering from any injury concerns. In the 28 meetings between the two, MI leads 15-12, while in 23 clashes in India, MI has a 23-12 lead. It would be their maiden encounter in Pune.

    "

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Pune will be hot, with an expected temperature between 24-40 degrees, while humidity will be just 21%. The track will play out even, with something for both batters and bowlers. However, the teams winning the toss will still prefer chasing, with a hint of dew expected later in the evening.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - RCB CAPTAIN FAF DU PLESSIS ADMITS TO LEARNING A LOT FROM CSK'S MS DHONI

    Probable XI
    MI:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi.
    PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma/Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith/Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora and Arshdeep Singh.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Varma, Suryakumar, Rohit, Dhawan - Rohit and Dhawan will give a blazing start, with Suryakumar firing at number three while Varma dominates in the middle order.
    Wicketkeeper: Kishan - He happens to be a no-brainer here, thanks to his marvellous batting form.
    All-rounders: Livingstone (c) - He has been heavily impactful with the bat, while his dependability makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Ashwin, Thampi, Mills, Chahar (vc), Rabada - Ashwin and Chahar have given some tough time to the batters with their tricky spins, while the remaining trio continues to be impressive with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 13, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: PBKS wins; toss might play a factor

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name snt

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya swimming pool time with son Agastya is cuteness overloaded-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's swimming pool time with son Agastya is 'cuteness overloaded'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    tennis 'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit snt

    'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    After hijab halal and row over vendors BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in Bengaluru gcw

    After hijab, halal and row over vendors, BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in B'luru

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon