    IPL 2022: RCB captain Faf du Plessis admits to learning a lot from CSK's MS Dhoni

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis played most of his IPL career under MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. He has credited Dhoni for teaching him a lot as he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis is now a skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking over the reins from Virat Kohli. Interestingly, the South African has played most of his IPL career under MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

    Image credit: BCCI

    Du Plessis prepares to face CSK for the first time in Match 22 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Ahead of the clash, he has revealed that he has learnt a lot under Dhoni. Moreover, he was excited about the prospect of facing his old side and catching up with some of his old CSK teammates.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "It would be great to play against Chennai. As I said, I have got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything they have done. So, it would be a great day to see everyone again, and, when we walk on the field, hopefully, I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game," du Plessis said during the Inside RCB show on Star Sports.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I'm extremely grateful for Chennai and being around them for more than ten years. They have a special place in my heart, and I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni. He's a fantastic captain, so I'm sitting where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket," added du Plessis.

    Image credit: BCCI

    As for the two sides, both have had a contrasting start to IPL 2022. RCB has played four matches, winning three and losing one, as it is placed in the third spot. For CSK, it has also played four games and lost all of them while it lurks at the bottom of the table.

