    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, Match Prediction: Will Wankhede hand Mumbai 1st season win?

    Lucknow Super Giants face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Sunday. A winless MI looks for its first season win, and Wankhede Stadium could provide it with that. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Match 37 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness an absorbing clash between new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It will happen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While MI is winless this season, the venue, which happens to be its home ground, could provide that as we present the preview and predicted winner.

    Current form
    LSG has been in a decent form, winning five of the seven matches and losing a couple, while it lost its last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 18 runs. As for MI, it stays at the bottom, winless in seven matches, losing its last game to four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    Considering LSG, its strength lies in its bowling. Although its batting may look irregular, it is certainly not weak given its talent. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are the ones to rule.

    On the other hand, MI is loaded in its bowling but has failed to fire. However, its batting is doing decently well despite not having enough star power. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah have a lot to handle.

    Injury concerns, head-to-head, weather and pitch report
    No side has any injury concern, while their previous meeting in IPL 2022 saw LSG winning by 18 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai weather will be slightly scalding, with an expected temperature of around 28-34 degrees and 55% humidity. The track will be even, while the toss-winning side will bowl first, considering the dew factor.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi.
    MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Suryakumar, Hooda, Varma (vc) - Suryakumar will fire at number three, while Hooda and Varma have been phenomenal in the middle order. The latter's rise in form and reliability has made him the deputy.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul (c), Kishan - The three are no-brainers here for their batting form and tendency to dominate at the top. Rahul's consistency makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Holder, Krunal - Holder has been in an acceptable form with his pace, while Krunal has been nailing with his spins.
    Bowlers: Unadkat, Avesh, Ashwin - While Ashwin has been ruling with his leg-spins, Unadkat and Avesh have stunned all with their sublime pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 24, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: MI wins due to home advantage

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
