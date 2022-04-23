IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68, netizens dumbfounded

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is struggling against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. While RCB was shot out for 68, Virat Kohli was dismissed for another golden duck, and fans were dumbfounded.

It was a painful outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with the bat against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, RCB was skittled for 68, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for yet another golden duck. Meanwhile, netizens were left dumbfounded.

In the second over, Kohli came in to bat after skipper cum opener Faf du Plessis (5) fell to pacer Marco Jansen. However, the first ball that Kohli faced from Jansen, a pitched up delivery from around the wicket, tried to fiddle with it and push it onto the off-side or mid-wicket. However, the ball took a thick edge off his willow and travelled comfortably to the hands of Aiden Markram in the second slip.

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs SR (Match 36)

Consequently, it became the first time Kohli was dismissed off straight golden ducks in the IPL. Also, RCB has scored the second-most IPL totals under 100 (8) after Delhi Capitals (9). Meanwhile, RCB continued to collapse, with hardly any of its batters, barring Glenn Maxwell (12) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15), getting the double figures.

It happened to be RCB's second-lowest total in the tournament and the sixth-lowest overall. The score also became the lowest total to be scripted against SRH. As for SRH, pacers Jansen and T Natarajan claimed three each, while fellow pacer Umran Malik was heavily economical (3.20).

Brief scores: RCB 68 in 16.1 overs (Prabhudessai- 15; Natarajan- 3/10; Jansen- 3/25) vs SRH.