Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68, netizens dumbfounded

    On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is struggling against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. While RCB was shot out for 68, Virat Kohli was dismissed for another golden duck, and fans were dumbfounded.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68 against Hyderabad, netizens dumbfounded-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    It was a painful outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with the bat against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, RCB was skittled for 68, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for yet another golden duck. Meanwhile, netizens were left dumbfounded.

    In the second over, Kohli came in to bat after skipper cum opener Faf du Plessis (5) fell to pacer Marco Jansen. However, the first ball that Kohli faced from Jansen, a pitched up delivery from around the wicket, tried to fiddle with it and push it onto the off-side or mid-wicket. However, the ball took a thick edge off his willow and travelled comfortably to the hands of Aiden Markram in the second slip.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs SR (Match 36)

    Consequently, it became the first time Kohli was dismissed off straight golden ducks in the IPL. Also, RCB has scored the second-most IPL totals under 100 (8) after Delhi Capitals (9). Meanwhile, RCB continued to collapse, with hardly any of its batters, barring Glenn Maxwell (12) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15), getting the double figures.

    It happened to be RCB's second-lowest total in the tournament and the sixth-lowest overall. The score also became the lowest total to be scripted against SRH. As for SRH, pacers Jansen and T Natarajan claimed three each, while fellow pacer Umran Malik was heavily economical (3.20).
    Brief scores: RCB 68 in 16.1 overs (Prabhudessai- 15; Natarajan- 3/10; Jansen- 3/25) vs SRH.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-co Gujarat Titans produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders; Twitter rejoices-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Pandya and co produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata; Twitter rejoices

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs GT, Kolkata Knight Riders-Gujarat Titans: Andre Russell's 4-for shadows Hardik Pandya 67; fans entertained-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Russell's 4-for shadows Pandya's 67; fans entertained

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Here's what Rishabh Pant, Shane Watson, Kumar Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Here's what Pant, Watson, Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-co Gujarat Titans produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders; Twitter rejoices-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Pandya and co produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata; Twitter rejoices

    Watch Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches 3rd gold-ayh

    Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches 3rd gold

    Heard of wild buffaloes attack lioness; here's what happened next - gps

    Watch: Heard of wild buffaloes attack lioness; here's what happened next

    football Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United vs Arsenal; dedicates to deceased baby son snt

    Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon