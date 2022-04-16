Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Maxwell-Karthik-Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore tamed Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in IPL 2022. Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Josh Hazlewood were lauded on Twitter.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

    Things did not quite go Delhi Capitals' (DC) way against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, DC succumbed to a 16-run defeat to RCB. While RCB rises to third, DC falls to eighth, whereas Twitter has lauded the efforts by the former's Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Josh Hazlewood.

    Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited RCB to bat, as it was off to a restless start, losing a couple of wickets within the third over of the powerplay, with just 13 runs on the board, while it was down to 40/3 by the seventh over. However, Maxwell (58) and Suyash Prabhudessai (6) put on 35 for the fourth wickets before the latter departed to leg-spinner Axar Patel in the tenth.

    In came Shahbaz Ahmed (32*), while Maxwell scored his 13th IPL half-century before falling to chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th. Ahmed and Karthik (66*) added 97 for the sixth wicket to propel RCB to 189/5, while the latter slammed his 21st IPL 50. For DC, it was a consolidated bowling effort, with four claiming a wicket each, while pacer Shardul Thakur was economical.

    In reply, DC openers Prithvi Shaw (16) and David Warner (66) gave a good start, scoring 50 together before the former fell to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over of the PP. Nonetheless, Warner continued his onslaught and added 44 more for the second wicket along with Mitchell Marsh (14) before the latter was run out in the 14th, as DC was 115/5 by the 15th over.

    In came Pant (32) but was sent packing by Siraj in the 17th, at 142, while the required run rate kept shooting up. Pacer Hazlewood dismissed Shardul Thakur (17) 14 runs later, as it was all done and dusted by RCB, winning by 16 runs. For RCB, Hazlewood claimed three, while he and off-spinner Maxwell were the most economical ones from the side.
    Brief scores: RCB 189/5 (Maxwell- 55, Ahmed- 32, Karthik- 66; Thakur- 1/27) beat DC 173/7 (Warner- 66, Pant- 34; Hazlewood- 3/28) by 16 runs.

