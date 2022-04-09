IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

Chennai Super Kings takes on SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 17 in IPL 2022. With both teams winless, one of them walks out with its first win of the season. Here's the preview and winner prediction.

Match 17 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-on against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Saturday, the game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As both teams eye their maiden win of the season, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

CSK is coming off a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 54 runs, while it is winless in its opening three matches of the season. As for SRH, it is coming off a defeat to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs, while it is winless in its opening couple of games. Thus, a thrilling match is on the cards.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

CSK is heavy in its bowling, besides possessing some honourable batters. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni will be looking to nail it.

As for SRH, it is slightly heavy in the bowling. But its batting is fiery with some top players, making it a bold squad. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan aim to put on a show.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While SRH has no injuries, there is no clarity on pacer Deepak Chahar's availability for CSK as he nurses a side strain. In 17 meetings between the two, CSK leads 13-4, while in 16 IPL encounters, CSK has a lead of 12-4. In 13 clashes between them in India, CSK possesses a 10-3 charge while meeting for the first time in Navi Mumbai.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Navi Mumbai will be slightly warm, with an expected temperature of 27-35 degrees and 60% humidity. The track will remain slow while chasing would be the preferred option by the skippers upon winning the toss.

Probable XI

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hengergekar/Tushar Deshpande and KM Asif.

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Rayudu, Dube (vc) - Uthappa and Rayudu will give the right start, while Dube will consolidate in the middle, as the latter's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Dhoni - He has been the one who has fired the most in the department.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Pretorious, Sundar, Shepherd - Jadeja and Pretorious will be a force across departments, while Sundar and Shepherd have been doing great with the ball.

Bowlers: Bravo (c), Natarajan, Malik - Bravo has been sensational with his pace, making him the skipper, while Natarajan and Malik will finely support him with their steadfast pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 9, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins; toss to play a paramount role