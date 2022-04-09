Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

    Chennai Super Kings takes on SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 17 in IPL 2022. With both teams winless, one of them walks out with its first win of the season. Here's the preview and winner prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH chennai-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 17 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-on against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Saturday, the game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As both teams eye their maiden win of the season, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    CSK is coming off a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 54 runs, while it is winless in its opening three matches of the season. As for SRH, it is coming off a defeat to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs, while it is winless in its opening couple of games. Thus, a thrilling match is on the cards.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    CSK is heavy in its bowling, besides possessing some honourable batters. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni will be looking to nail it.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    As for SRH, it is slightly heavy in the bowling. But its batting is fiery with some top players, making it a bold squad. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan aim to put on a show.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While SRH has no injuries, there is no clarity on pacer Deepak Chahar's availability for CSK as he nurses a side strain. In 17 meetings between the two, CSK leads 13-4, while in 16 IPL encounters, CSK has a lead of 12-4. In 13 clashes between them in India, CSK possesses a 10-3 charge while meeting for the first time in Navi Mumbai.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Navi Mumbai will be slightly warm, with an expected temperature of 27-35 degrees and 60% humidity. The track will remain slow while chasing would be the preferred option by the skippers upon winning the toss.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Jahnavi Mehta seeks heart replacement from KKR following Pat Cummins screamer vs MI

    Probable XI
    CSK:     Ravindra Jadeja (c), Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hengergekar/Tushar Deshpande and KM Asif.
    SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Uthappa, Rayudu, Dube (vc) - Uthappa and Rayudu will give the right start, while Dube will consolidate in the middle, as the latter's reliability makes him the deputy captain.
    Wicketkeeper: Dhoni - He has been the one who has fired the most in the department.
    All-rounders: Jadeja, Pretorious, Sundar, Shepherd - Jadeja and Pretorious will be a force across departments, while Sundar and Shepherd have been doing great with the ball.
    Bowlers: Bravo (c), Natarajan, Malik - Bravo has been sensational with his pace, making him the skipper, while Natarajan and Malik will finely support him with their steadfast pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 9, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: CSK wins; toss to play a paramount role

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill-Rahul Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season snt

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Punjab-Gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Match Prediction: Punjab and Gujarat desperate to gain upper hand

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill-Rahul Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    From Paulina Gretzky to Jena Sims - Meet the hottest WAGS of golfers at Augusta Masters 2022 snt

    From Paulina Gretzky to Jena Sims - Meet the gorgeous WAGS of golfers at Augusta Masters 2022

    football Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view snt

    Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

    Watch 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon