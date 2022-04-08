IPL 2022: Jahnavi Mehta seeks heart replacement from KKR following Pat Cummins screamer vs MI

Pat Cummins played a screamer for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, scoring a 15-ball 56. Meanwhile, Jhanavi Mehta has sought a heart replacement over him from KKR.

Image credit: BCCI

The cricketing world, especially the fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL), continues to be abuzz over what transpired a couple of days ago. On Saturday, former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rattled record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets, thanks to Pat Cummins' crazy innings of a 15-ball 56. The innings drove Jhanavi Mehta crazy.

Image credit: BCCI

Jhanavi, who is the daughter of KKR's co-owner Jay Mehta and Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, was apparently blown away by Cummins' screamer of an innings. She claimed that she lost her heart to the cricketers and sought a replacement of the same from KKR. "I don't think I'll be able to speak for the rest of the day. Absolutely flabbergasted. KKR, please send me a replacement of heart!" she was quoted as saying by KKR. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

Earlier, Jhanavi had expressed her satisfaction at how Jhanavi handled the IPL business with KKR, besides terming her, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and his daughter Suhana as the future of the franchise. "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is amusing how there was a time when our kids would be at home, and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best," she had told.

Image credit: BCCI