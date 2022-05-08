Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Twitter erupts as Conway-powered all-round Chennai annihilates Delhi

    Chennai Super Kings hammered Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Devon Conway's star batting, aided by CSK's all-round bowling, got the job done, while Twitter erupted.

    Mumbai, First Published May 8, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

    It was another superior performance by MS Dhoni-led four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, CSK raced to a mammoth 91-run win. Devon Conway was the star with the bat, while it was a complete bowling effort from CSK, as Twitter erupted in its style.

    Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited CSK to bat. However, things did not go DC's way, as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) put on a big 110-run stand before the latter was dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje in the 11th over. Conway and Shivam Dube (32) added 59 more for the second wicket, while the former scored his third IPL half-century before falling to pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the 17th.

    Although CSK lost some quick wickets thereon in the subsequent overs, it kept scoring, as it managed a reputable total of 208/6. For DC, Nortje claimed three, whereas Ahmed was the most economical one from his side. As for CSK's stats in the match:

    • It was its third successive 50-plus partnership since Conway's return.
    • Conway became the joint second-most straight 50-plus scorer for CSK, alongside Gaikwad.
    • It was Gaikwad-Conway's second 100-plus opening stand of IPL 2022, and the fourth overall of the season.

    In reply, DC started shakily, losing its openers David Warner (19) and Srikar Bharat (8) for 36 by the fifth over of the powerplay. Mitchell Marsh (25) and Pant (21) added 36 for the third before the former was dismissed by off-spinner Moeen Ali in the eighth, while three runs later, at 75, the latter departed to the same man, a couple of overs after. Thereon, DC could hardly get any partnerships going and eventually succumbed to a monumental 91-run defeat, having been shot out for 117 by the 18th over. For CSK, Moeen bagged three and was the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: CSK 208/6 (Gaikwad- 41, Conway- 87, Dube- 32; Nortje- 3/42) defeated DC 117 in 17.4 overs (Marsh- 25; Moeen- 3/13) by 91 runs.

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
