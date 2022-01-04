IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials

South Africa has managed a slender lead against India in the Wanderers Test of the Freedom Series. However, Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal confused many. Dean Elgar met match officials for it.

On Tuesday, the Indian bowlers have given a hard time to the South African batter on Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Freedom Series Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Although the hosts have managed to take a slender lead, it hasn't been easy. But, there seems to have been some confusion regarding Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal.

Off pacer Shardul Thakur's bowling, van der Dussen was caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. As the batter walked away, the tea break was called in. However, after the players had gone back to their respective dressing rooms, replays suggested that Pantthe catch by Pant might not have been a clean one and could have possibly bounced before being collected by him.

Nevertheless, the decision was not changed, and the new batter walked in post-tea. In the meantime, ESPNCricinfo reports that Protea skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met the officials during the tea break to discuss the issue. The report suggests that it was a regular discussion, seeking clarification.

Although the third umpire reportedly checked it through multiple angles, the evidence was not conclusive enough to overturn the on-field call of OUT. "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire's decision, once made, is final," suggests Law 2.12 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for umpiring decisions. Also, the law does not specify when the decision needs to be made.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India opted to bat and could manage 202, with skipper cum opener KL Rahul working a 50 while pacer Marco Jansen claimed four. SA was bowled out for 229, taking a lead of 27, thanks to Petersen (62) and Bavuma (51), while Thakur shone with his seven-for. In the second innings, India has nearly omitted the lead.

Brief scores: IND 202 & 59/2 (Mayank- 23; Jansen- 1/9) leads SA 229 (Petersen- 62, Bavuma- 51; Thakur- 7/61) by 32 run.