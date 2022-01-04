IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

India has bundled South Africa for 229 on Day 2 of the Wanderers Test for the Freedom Trophy. Proteas lead by 27 runs. Shardul Thakur produced the best figures, as netizens celebrated.

It was a commendable bowling effort by Team India on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It bowled out Proteas for 229 on Tuesday, while pacer Shardul Thakur was impressed with a seven-for. Consequently, he scripted some records while the netizens celebrated.

Thakur had to bowl some extra overs, with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj suffering from a niggle in his leg as the latter went off the field. Thakur's seven wickets included the prized possessions of Dean Elgar (28), Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51), along with Rassie van der Dussen (1), Kyle Verreynne (21), Marco Jansen (21) and Lungi Ngidi (0). He finished with figures of 7/61.

As a result of this performance, Thakur has scripted numerous records to his name:

He is the fifth Indian to take a Test fifer at the Wanderers.

He equalled Matthew Hoggard for the joint-best Test figures at the venue since Protea's ICC readmission in 1992.

It is the joint second-best Test figures in SA after Andrew Caddick (7/46).

It is the best Test innings figures by an Indian in and against SA.

He is the first Asian to claim a Test seven-for in the nation.

He is the second-fastest (6 Tests) after Amar Singh (4) to take a Test seven-for.

He has the third-best bowling figures outside the sub-continent after Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India opted to bat and could manage 202, with skipper cum opener KL Rahul working a 50 while pacer Marco Jansen claimed four. SA was bowled out for 229, taking a lead of 27, thanks to Petersen (62) and Bavuma (51), while Thakur shone with his seven-for. In the second innings, India has nearly omitted the lead.

Brief scores: IND 202 & 24/1 (Mayank- 16*; Jansen- 1/1) leads SA 229 (Petersen- 62, Bavuma- 51; Thakur- 7/61) by 1 run.