  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

    India has bundled South Africa for 229 on Day 2 of the Wanderers Test for the Freedom Trophy. Proteas lead by 27 runs. Shardul Thakur produced the best figures, as netizens celebrated.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was a commendable bowling effort by Team India on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It bowled out Proteas for 229 on Tuesday, while pacer Shardul Thakur was impressed with a seven-for. Consequently, he scripted some records while the netizens celebrated.

    Thakur had to bowl some extra overs, with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj suffering from a niggle in his leg as the latter went off the field. Thakur's seven wickets included the prized possessions of Dean Elgar (28), Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51), along with Rassie van der Dussen (1), Kyle Verreynne (21), Marco Jansen (21) and Lungi Ngidi (0). He finished with figures of 7/61.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Pujara-Rahane's rusty form headlines Day 1, check out the talking points

    As a result of this performance, Thakur has scripted numerous records to his name:

    • He is the fifth Indian to take a Test fifer at the Wanderers.
    • He equalled Matthew Hoggard for the joint-best Test figures at the venue since Protea's ICC readmission in 1992.
    • It is the joint second-best Test figures in SA after Andrew Caddick (7/46).
    • It is the best Test innings figures by an Indian in and against SA.
    • He is the first Asian to claim a Test seven-for in the nation.
    • He is the second-fastest (6 Tests) after Amar Singh (4) to take a Test seven-for.
    • He has the third-best bowling figures outside the sub-continent after Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to bat and could manage 202, with skipper cum opener KL Rahul working a 50 while pacer Marco Jansen claimed four. SA was bowled out for 229, taking a lead of 27, thanks to Petersen (62) and Bavuma (51), while Thakur shone with his seven-for. In the second innings, India has nearly omitted the lead.
    Brief scores: IND 202 & 24/1 (Mayank- 16*; Jansen- 1/1) leads SA 229 (Petersen- 62, Bavuma- 51; Thakur- 7/61) by 1 run.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane's rusty form headlines Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane's rusty form headlines Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens slam Ajinkya Rahane, Chetweshwar Pujara following cheap dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens slam Ajinkya Rahane, Chetweshwar Pujara following cheap dismissals

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team, toss report-ayh

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team

    Recent Stories

    Ambulances RT PCR test kits medical teams on standby as Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai gcw

    Ambulances, RT-PCR test kits, medical teams on standby as Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai

    Delhi records 5481 new COVID19 cases positivity rate touches 8 dot 37 per cent gcw

    Delhi records 5,481 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate touches 8.37 per cent

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

    Punjab Election 2022 Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP chief ministerial face sources gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP's chief ministerial face, say sources

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post RCB

    TV actor Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid 19 positive; check out her social media post

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon