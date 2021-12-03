India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal slams 4th Test century; puts India on top on Day 1

India is locking horns with New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai. On Day 1, Virat Kohli and co finished on top, thanks to Mayank Agarwal's century.

On Friday, it was a competitive Day 1 between India and New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match had a delayed start post lunch. The Indian batters made a decent effort, especially the openers, with Mayank Agarwal (120*) slamming his unbeaten fourth Test ton to put Indian on top at stumps.

In the past couple of days, persistent rains led to a damp outfield, leading to a delayed toss. It was only after lunch that the toss took place, as India opted to bat, with the host making three changes, bringing in skipper Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. In contrast, NZ made a change in the form of captain Kane Williamson missing out, with Daryl Mitchell coming in while Tom Latham is leading the side.

Openers Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44) put on 80 runs before spinner Ajaz Patel got rid of the latter, while at the same score, he also dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0). Also, Kohli's dismissal caused a stir as he was trapped leg-before. At the same time, upon review, it could have gone either way, as third umpire Virender Sharma chose to stick to Anil Chaudhary's original call, leading to the controversy.

Nevertheless, another 80-run partnership followed between Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer (18) before the latter fell to the same man. However, Agarwal hardly fluttered as he brought up his fourth Test century in the closing stages of the day's play, while along with Wriddhiman Saha (25*), he helped India finish the day on top. The Kiwis put seven bowlers into the attack, with Ajaz claiming four, while pacer Tim Southee was heavily economical.

Brief scores: India 221/4 (Agarwal- 120*; Ajaz- 4/73) vs New Zealand