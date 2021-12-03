  • Facebook
    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers social media frenzy (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli was controversially dismissed leg-before during the second Test against New Zealand. Consequently, social media expressed its displeasure at it.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers social media frenzy (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    On Friday, India and New Zealand are engaged on Day 1 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for an unfortunate duck after being adjudged leg-before to spinner Ajaz Patel. However, his dismissal happened to be a controversial one.

    Although on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger, Kohli opted to review. Replays suggested that the ball was hitting pad and bat simultaneously. After reviewing it several times and checking with multiple camera angles, third umpire Virender Sharma asked Chaudhary to stick to his decision, stating, "Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don't have any conclusive evidence to overturn that."

    ALSO READ: Kohli most searched personality in Yahoo's 2021 list - A look back at Virat's eventful year

    Although it might have been close, the replays initially suggested that it was bat first. Nevertheless, since the evidence was not conclusive enough, Virender followed the protocol to stick to the on-field umpire's call. However, it once again highlighted the fact regarding the 'benefit of the doubt', which generally goes in favour of the batters.

    As a result, fans expressed their displeasure over the skipper's dismissal. While some blasted Virender for not doing his job correctly, some slammed him for forgetting the rules of cricket, or maybe, he was blind. As they find it hard to believe and blame Kohli's tough luck, here are some of the most interesting reactions from social media.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

    Match summary
    India opted to bat after a delayed toss due to the wet outfield. The openers were off to a strong start, only for Ajaz to get rid of Shubman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Kohli (0). As of now, Mayank Agarwal (52*) and Shreyas Iyer (7*) have taken control of the innings at the lunch break.
    Brief scores: India 111/3 (Agarwal- 52*; Ajaz- 3/30) vs New Zealand

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 2:42 PM IST
