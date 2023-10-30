Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs England: KL Rahul bags second WC 'Best Fielder' medal in unique fashion; WATCH spectacular reveal

    Indian cricket team secured a sixth consecutive victory in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday and honoured KL Rahul as the 'best fielder' through an innovative and celebratory award announcement.

    India vs England: KL Rahul bags second WC 'Best Fielder' medal in unique fashion; WATCH spectacular reveal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Continuing their dominant run in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team clinched their sixth consecutive win by defeating defending champions England with a commanding 100-run victory in Lucknow on Sunday. Following this victory, the team awaited the announcement for the 'best fielder' recognition, a tradition that the fielding coach, T. Dilip, innovatively reveals after each match. Players like Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, and others were intrigued to discover the recipient, which turned out to be KL Rahul in an unconventional manner.

    This wasn't the first time that Rahul received the best fielder award; he had previously earned this accolade when India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14. In this instance, Rahul stood out as the lone player who took a catch, as the rest of the England team's batters and bowlers were dismissed via leg-before, bowled, or stumped. In contention with substitute fielder Ishan Kishan and pacer Mohammed Siraj, Rahul emerged as the standout candidate for the award.

    During the announcement, Coach Dilip emphasized that the medal wasn't solely about statistical achievements. It aimed to recognize players who contribute to the team's spirit on the field, showcasing impactful moments that affect the game. He highlighted the importance of such acts and how they shape the outcome of a match, crediting those who make a difference beyond mere statistics.

    In acknowledging Rahul's contributions, Dilip hailed him as an unsung hero, shedding light on his significant yet often undervalued role in the team's success. "Here comes our unsung hero contribution. Sometimes things go under the radar but never go unnoticed," said Dilip as he requested the players to step out of the dressing room into the stand of the stadium.

    The announcement of KL Rahul as the recipient of the 'best fielder' award turned into a captivating spectacle. The stadium lights dimmed, creating an aura of suspense, as Rahul's name and jersey number were creatively illuminated in the darkness. The moment was marked by exhilaration from the team members, audible in a now-viral video circulating on social media. As Rahul's name was unveiled, the stadium lights returned, and Shreyas Iyer presented the medal to the wicketkeeper-batsman. In a humble gesture, Rahul knelt to receive the medal and, in a moment of celebration, bit it before posing with a thumbs-up for the camera.

    Previously, the announcement of the best fielder had been revealed through various creative methods. In one instance, the winner's name was displayed on the electronic board at the MCA Stadium in Pune, while another occasion saw the spider cam carrying the victor's picture in Dharamsala. The fielding coach's innovative approaches continue to add excitement to the post-match acknowledgments, leaving the players curious about what inventive method might be employed next.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
